Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Market Valuation Rose While White Elm Capital Lowered Position by $1.16 Million; Eastern Bank Lowered Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Position as Stock Price Declined

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 89,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.91 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.75. About 13.03M shares traded or 43.16% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 8,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 12,718 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $557,000, down from 21,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 11.19 million shares traded or 13.97% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY IS SAID TO MULL ADDING 80 STAFF IN PARIS: ECHOS; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 10/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.8 – 15km N of Morgan Hill, CA; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 22/03/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC DLPH.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – CSR Target Cut 5% to A$4.75/Share by Morgan Stanley; 23/05/2018 – Destination Maternity and Investor Group: Dissident Group’s Alden, Morgan, Ryan and Windal Have Been Elected Based on Preliminary Vote Count; 13/03/2018 – LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC LMPL.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 190P FROM 175P; 07/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: MORGAN STANLEY CHAIRMAN & CEO JAMES GORMAN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S WILFRED FROST TODAY

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Buys by Directors: Steinour’s $235.7K Bet on HBAN – Nasdaq” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $407.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 15,200 shares to 251,873 shares, valued at $17.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 16,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HBAN shares while 174 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 760.75 million shares or 1.90% less from 775.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Savings Bank holds 0.06% or 30,874 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 621,689 shares. Grimes & reported 0.11% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Farmers And Merchants Invs holds 0.01% or 14,193 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt has 346,211 shares. Mirae Asset Global Com owns 30,150 shares. Fruth Invest Management holds 0.13% or 22,651 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Co has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Co holds 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 1,100 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0.04% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 481,990 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 50 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust invested 0.05% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.03% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv holds 1.49 million shares or 1.78% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.48 million for 11.17 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Llc holds 791 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.16% or 15.31M shares. Victory Cap invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs has invested 0.3% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Mcf Advisors Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 3,384 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com holds 0% or 4,363 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na accumulated 33,851 shares or 0.1% of the stock. British Columbia Inv Management stated it has 251,123 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Invsts owns 0.17% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 700,797 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has invested 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Dubuque Fincl Bank holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 91,767 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 693,848 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Highlander Capital Limited Liability Co has 4,850 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com owns 27,292 shares. Ohio-based Gateway Advisers Ltd Com has invested 0.41% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 9.25 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novartis’ ofatumumab successful in late-stage MS studies – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley warns on sluggish second half – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.