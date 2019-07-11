Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Holder Tegean Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $814,800 as Stock Declined; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Market Valuation Declined, Cadian Capital Management LP Cut Stake

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.73. About 2.81M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 76,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 928,933 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.62M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $218.27. About 409,522 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $9,681 activity. On Friday, May 17 the insider STEINOUR STEPHEN D bought $240,019.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $331.72M for 10.73 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $147.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 50,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $8.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 16,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.83M for 202.10 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $18.74 million activity. Shares for $1.87 million were sold by BONVANIE RENE on Tuesday, January 15. $8.65 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $1.68 million was sold by Klarich Lee.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 588,389 shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $141.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK).