Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Holder Tegean Capital Management Cut Holding by $814,800; Ancient Art LP Has Decreased Its Zillow Group (Z) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 4.54M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 1.50M shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 13/04/2018 – Zillow plans to start flipping houses; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Z); 12/04/2018 – Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Selected to Partner with Zillow Instant Offers™ Expansion to Las Vegas; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Zillow Group, Inc. Class C (Z), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: 1Q More Than 175M Avg Monthly Unique Users Accessed Mobile Apps, Websites; 30/05/2018 – As CEO of Zillow, a tech company breaking into the radical new territory of flipping houses, Rascoff seemed himself wary of regulation; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill desk with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.49 million for 9.47 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 50,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $8.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter And Company Brokerage stated it has 0.17% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,253 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Carroll Assocs Incorporated holds 1,045 shares. At Bankshares reported 19,016 shares stake. The Connecticut-based Hartford Fincl Management has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 1.97M were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement. Shell Asset Mgmt Com, a Netherlands-based fund reported 211,483 shares. First Merchants Corporation invested in 0.1% or 46,695 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 0.02% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 6.03M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Regions Fincl has 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 452 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com reported 390 shares. Gideon Advsrs Inc owns 39,594 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt stated it has 119,761 shares.

