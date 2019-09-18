Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Holder Palisade Capital Management Trimmed Position as Valuation Rose; 3M (MMM) Shareholder Connors Investor Services Trimmed Holding

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 2,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 32,151 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57M, down from 35,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $165.66. About 1.39M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 25,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 142,712 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, down from 167,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 3.46M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp by 2,145 shares to 14,194 shares, valued at $19.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Mtn Fin Corp (NYSE:NMFC) by 138,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 915,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.48 million for 11.06 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HBAN shares while 174 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 760.75 million shares or 1.90% less from 775.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 40,045 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.05% or 412,017 shares. Capital World Investors, California-based fund reported 2.13 million shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 0.02% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 51,746 shares. The Maryland-based First Bank Tru has invested 0.13% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Meiji Yasuda Life Com holds 30,307 shares. 1.95M are owned by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Rwc Asset Management Llp owns 5.05 million shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com holds 3.39M shares. 96,591 were accumulated by Keybank Association Oh. Charter Trust Co holds 0.03% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 17,438 shares. B Riley Wealth has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Asset Mngmt owns 25,193 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 115,520 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Midwest Natl Bank Division has invested 0.45% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Aspen Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,461 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Spf Beheer Bv invested 2.39% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Principal reported 1.40M shares. Willis Invest Counsel reported 1.79% stake. Homrich Berg, Georgia-based fund reported 16,918 shares. Cooke Bieler Lp stated it has 385,399 shares. 5,223 were accumulated by Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va. Meridian Invest Counsel Inc holds 9,959 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 50,584 shares. 13,006 were accumulated by Smithbridge Asset Inc De. Savant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). State Street invested in 42.36M shares or 0.55% of the stock. Cordasco Financial Networks, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50 shares.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $754.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 137,570 shares to 271,616 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 3,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.18 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.