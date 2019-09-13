Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Holder Federated Investors Lifted Position by $912,041 as Stock Rose; Banbury Partners Increases Holding in Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 34.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 87,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 336,867 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.25M, up from 249,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $99.04. About 1.32 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 70,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 6.35 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.78M, up from 6.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 10.61 million shares traded or 18.42% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Grp Inc Inc invested 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Stratos Wealth Ltd reported 3,382 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 22,906 shares. Zweig holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 40,843 shares. Brinker holds 13,004 shares. Ifrah Financial owns 3,112 shares. 4,966 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Sandler Cap holds 68,210 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 10,970 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 2,912 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 11,047 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust reported 756 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Limited accumulated 16,920 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 287,400 shares.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight Provides 5G Network Emulation Solutions to TCL Communication to Accelerate Development and Validation of 5G New Radio (NR) Designs – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Keysight bull sees $140/share path – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Keysight Joins 6G Flagship Program to Advance Wireless Communications Research Beyond 5G – Business Wire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Keysight Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight gets Street-high targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Flow Inc by 106,594 shares to 58,722 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 41,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,505 shares, and cut its stake in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.