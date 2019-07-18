Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Holder Capital International LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $2.00 Million as Share Value Declined; Dean Investment Associates Lifted Its Interdigital (IDCC) Holding

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc (IDCC) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 6,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,520 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, up from 87,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $65.83. About 58,416 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 11.64% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 24/05/2018 – InterDigital Announces Webcast Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTED ON APRIL 3, 2018; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – MERGER SUB TO MERGE WITH AND INTO CO, AS A RESULT OF WHICH COMPANY WILL BECOME A DIRECT WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOLDCO; 19/03/2018 – Chordant Platform Achieves First oneM2M Certification Based on Expanded Verification Program; 15/03/2018 – lnterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 04/04/2018 – InterDigital and Kyocera Corporation Sign Multi-Year Patent License Agreement; 23/04/2018 – ERIC COHEN JOINS INTERDIGITAL AS CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – lnterDigital CEO: Representatives Stivers and Foster Spur American Innovation With New Stronger Patents Act; 17/05/2018 – HENRY TIRRI JOINS INTERDIGITAL AS CHIEF TECH OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – lnterDigital Issues Revenue Guidance for Second Quarter 2018

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 89.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 166,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,497 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260,000, down from 187,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 2.80M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $9,681 activity. Shares for $240,019 were bought by STEINOUR STEPHEN D on Friday, May 17.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $334.86M for 10.77 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (NYSE:CCI) by 7,200 shares to 103,300 shares, valued at $13.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Wesbanco Fincl Bank holds 163,531 shares. National Asset Mgmt reported 17,398 shares stake. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 3,019 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 227,254 shares stake. 126,450 were accumulated by Johnson Inv Counsel. Csat Advisory LP has 1,470 shares. Moody Bank Trust Division holds 4,191 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Pa holds 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 23,074 shares. Advisory stated it has 0.03% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). First Republic Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Pictet Asset holds 537,147 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 0.03% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 77,604 are held by Westpac Banking Corporation. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp stated it has 15,266 shares.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 40,500 shares to 110,985 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 71,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,980 shares, and cut its stake in Hostess Brands Inc.

