Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Holder Capital International Investors Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Deprince Race & Zollo Trimmed Its Haynes International (HAYN) Position by $399,584 as Stock Value Declined

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 49.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 21.71M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 22.15M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280.83M, down from 43.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 5.96 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Haynes International Inc (HAYN) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 12,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 183,963 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, down from 196,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Haynes International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $29.87. About 46,882 shares traded. Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) has declined 29.58% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HAYN News: 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1% Position in Haynes; 29/05/2018 – Haynes Intl, Inc. Announces Leadership Change; 03/05/2018 – Haynes International Sees 3Q Profit, Revenue Better Sequentially; 03/05/2018 – Trevor Haynes will take over as interim CEO; 01/05/2018 – Haynes International, Inc. to Host Second Quarter Conference Call; 29/05/2018 – Haynes Intt: Comerford Will Remain as Adviser Through Sept 30; 07/03/2018 Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon getting ready to sell everything from electronics to perfume directly in Brazil, expanding beyond; 29/05/2018 – HAYNES INTERNATIONAL INC – MARK COMERFORD, PRESIDENT AND CEO AND A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY, HAS INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE; 03/05/2018 – Haynes International 2Q Loss/Shr 17c; 03/05/2018 – HAYNES 2Q LOSS/SHR 17C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 661,201 shares. Salem Counselors accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Walleye Trading has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Sarl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 12,995 shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 119.10M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 34,414 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 505,800 shares. Azimuth Capital Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 24,153 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Company reported 13,570 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Paragon Management Lc accumulated 0% or 133 shares. Opus Investment Management has invested 0.51% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.05% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 7.89M shares. First Trust Advsrs LP stated it has 1.95 million shares.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ringcentral Inc Cl A (NYSE:RNG) by 297,300 shares to 2.56 million shares, valued at $275.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sandp Global Inc by 303,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:IBN).

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $333.41 million for 10.04 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.