Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Holder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; Aew Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding in Macerich Co (MAC) by $967,500 as Share Price Declined

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 22,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433,000, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 37,334 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Macerich Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAC); 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C, EST. 81C; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO MAC.N SAYS STEVEN HASH APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Backs FY18 FFO $3.92/Shr-FFO $4.02/Shr; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH NAMES STEVEN HASH INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 89.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 161,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 19,708 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250,000, down from 181,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $12.62 lastly. It is down 8.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.50M for 9.56 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Okta Inc by 30,507 shares to 43,017 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 99,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU).

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) by 1.55 million shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $43.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 835,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).