Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Analysts See $0.33 EPS; Quantitative Investment Management Has Boosted Its Toro Co (The) (TTC) Holding

Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report $0.33 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter's $0.33 EPS. HBAN's profit would be $339.74M giving it 10.55 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated's analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 5.13M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Toro Co (The) (TTC) stake by 45.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc acquired 6,309 shares as Toro Co (The) (TTC)'s stock rose 0.15%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 20,209 shares with $1.35 million value, up from 13,900 last quarter. Toro Co (The) now has $7.80B valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $73.14. About 336,325 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) stake by 18,061 shares to 5,439 valued at $235,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Materials Select Sector Spdr (XLB) stake by 121,772 shares and now owns 3,928 shares. Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) was reduced too.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding firm for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company has market cap of $14.33 billion. The companyÂ’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial services and products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services. It has a 11.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s Commercial Banking segment provides corporate risk management and institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, life and disability, and specialty lines of insurance; and brokerage and agency services for residential and commercial title insurance, as well as excess and surplus product lines of insurance.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $240,019 was made by STEINOUR STEPHEN D on Friday, May 17.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Buy Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance" on September 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Huntington Ranks #1 Nationally For SBA 7(a) Loan Origination By Volume – PRNewswire" published on October 03, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock (NASDAQ:HBAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock has $1600 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15’s average target is 7.76% above currents $13.92 stock price. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 13, the company rating was downgraded by DA Davidson. The stock of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) earned “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 8.