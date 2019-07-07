Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Analysts See $0.32 EPS; Cott (COT) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Cott Corp (NYSE:COT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cott Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) rating on Wednesday, March 13. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $20 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. See Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) latest ratings:

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report $0.32 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.67% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. HBAN’s profit would be $334.85M giving it 10.88 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 6.95 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $9,681 activity. $240,019 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was bought by STEINOUR STEPHEN D. Thompson Mark E sold $249,700 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) on Monday, January 28.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding firm for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company has market cap of $14.57 billion. The companyÂ’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial services and products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services. It has a 11.23 P/E ratio. The Company’s Commercial Banking segment provides corporate risk management and institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, life and disability, and specialty lines of insurance; and brokerage and agency services for residential and commercial title insurance, as well as excess and surplus product lines of insurance.

Among 2 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Bancshares had 3 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, January 28. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 261,866 shares. Moreover, Bbt Management Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Verity Asset Inc invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Zebra Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 25,856 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Com owns 487 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 2.00M shares. City Holding reported 7,763 shares. Moreover, Gideon Advsrs has 0.18% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 39,594 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com reported 72,116 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd holds 0.05% or 6.24M shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 1,792 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 36,528 shares. Anchor Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.11M shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 37,812 shares. 126,147 were reported by First Bankshares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Cott Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 70,401 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc accumulated 2.19 million shares. Bancshares Of America De stated it has 350,631 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi holds 0.03% or 85,000 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Shell Asset Management Company holds 0% or 11,031 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 250,657 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Intact stated it has 340,900 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,535 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). State Street accumulated 206,836 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 19,749 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc Nj owns 0.55% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 1.18M shares. Trexquant Invest L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 22,656 shares. Lord Abbett And Lc has invested 0.37% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 476,138 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners, and distributors worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Water & Coffee Solutions, Cott North America, Cott United Kingdom, and All Other. It has a 1016.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s product lines include carbonated soft drinks, juice and juice products, energy drinks and shots, sports drinks, new age beverages, ready-to-drink teas, liquid enhancers, freezables, ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, hot chocolate, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as clear, still, and sparkling flavored waters.