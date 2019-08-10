Huntington Bancshares Com (HBAN) Holding Lifted by Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc; As Redwood Tr (RWT) Share Price Rose, Private Management Group Has Trimmed by $6.71 Million Its Stake

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (HBAN) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 477,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.51M, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.49 billion market cap company. It closed at $13 lastly. It is down 8.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (RWT) by 97.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 419,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The institutional investor held 11,487 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 430,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Redwood Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 499,157 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 26/04/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA AB REDWPH.TE – NEW ISSUUE OVERSUBSCRIBED; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 02/05/2018 – Skylonda Lodge announces launch of luxury wellness retreats in Redwood Forest; 24/04/2018 – Goodwin Relocates Growing Silicon Valley Office to Downtown Redwood City; 07/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, REDWOOD REPORTED GAAP BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $16.12, AS COMPARED WITH $15.83 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 17/04/2018 – Redwood Floating Rate Income Fund and Redwood Floating Rate Bond Fund Announce Sub-Advisor Changes; 09/05/2018 – Redwood Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 53% to 12 Days; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Security Natl Trust has 0.07% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Horizon Ltd Liability invested in 224,070 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Strs Ohio reported 35,401 shares. Moreover, Bowen Hanes And Co has 0.08% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.01% or 96,128 shares. Convergence Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 110,307 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability owns 72,902 shares. Bessemer Securities Llc holds 0.14% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 33,000 shares. Etrade Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 103,582 shares. Franklin Res stated it has 1.84 million shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated accumulated 100 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Hsbc Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.05 million shares. Moreover, First Tru Co has 0.36% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 282,885 shares. Donaldson Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 11,950 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc Com (NYSE:WWW) by 583,487 shares to 2.29M shares, valued at $81.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 28,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,543 shares, and cut its stake in Ingevity Corp Com.

