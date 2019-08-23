Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Had Its Price Objective Downgraded by 4.41% at UBS to GBX 650.00; PICK-UPS PLUS (PUPS) SI Increased By 7400%

PICK-UPS PLUS INC (OTCMKTS:PUPS) had an increase of 7400% in short interest. PUPS’s SI was 7,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7400% from 100 shares previously. It closed at $0.0009 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

In a note sent to investors by UBS on 23 August, Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) had its TP lowered to GBX 650.00. The firm now has Buy rating on the stock.

Hunting PLC manufactures, supplies, and distributes products that enable the extraction of gas and oil to upstream gas and oil companies worldwide. The company has market cap of 735.02 million GBP. The firm operates through Well Construction, Well Completion, Well Intervention, and Exploration and Production divisions. It has a 8.42 P/E ratio. The Well Construction segment provides services and products for the drilling phase of gas and oil wells, as well as associated equipment used in the underground construction industry for telecommunication infrastructure build-out.

Among 5 analysts covering Hunting PLC (LON:HTG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Hunting PLC has GBX 900 highest and GBX 640 lowest target. GBX 690.20’s average target is 56.76% above currents GBX 440.29 stock price. Hunting PLC had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) rating on Thursday, May 9. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and GBX 745 target. The stock of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by JP Morgan. Bernstein maintained it with “Outperform” rating and GBX 850 target in Thursday, March 7 report. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Berenberg. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, May 24 with “Overweight”. The stock of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by RBC Capital Markets. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 680 target in Friday, July 12 report.

The stock decreased 0.75% or GBX 3.31 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 440.29. About 11,191 shares traded. Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More important recent Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Hunting (LON:HTG) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 53% Share Price Drop – yahoo.com” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Should Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 54% – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Edited Transcript of HTGM earnings conference call or presentation 9-May-19 8:30pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.