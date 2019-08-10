Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor (HUNT) and REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor (NASDAQ:HUNT) and REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor N/A 0.00 N/A 0.16 0.00 REX American Resources Corporation 77 0.97 N/A 3.90 19.14

In table 1 we can see Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor and REX American Resources Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor 0.00% 0% 0% REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 6.4% 5.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.39% of Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor shares are owned by institutional investors while 89% of REX American Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 26.32% of Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.8% of REX American Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors REX American Resources Corporation beats Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor.

Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to operate in the international maritime shipping industry. It focuses on acquiring vessels, vessel contracts, or one or more operating businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, debt acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Majuro, Marshall Islands.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.