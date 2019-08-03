Hunt Jb Transport Services (JBHT) Shareholder Arrow Financial Cut Its Stake; Polygon Management LTD Has Lifted Its Dht Holdings (DHT) Position by $424,000; Stock Rose

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Hunt Jb Transport Services Inc (JBHT) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 125 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13,000, down from 4,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Hunt Jb Transport Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $101.67. About 1.31 million shares traded or 6.44% up from the average. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q EPS $1.07; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Integrated Capacity Solutions Rev $296.1M; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net Capital Expenditures About $179M; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Rev $1.95B; 08/03/2018 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Profit Jumps on Strong Freight Demand Pricing Gains; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Revenue Per Load Rose 8%; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Truck Rev $92.7M; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. $1.07

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $782.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.51. About 835,973 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million

Analysts await J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 3.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.47 per share. JBHT’s profit will be $151.61M for 17.90 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold JBHT shares while 128 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 0.23% less from 78.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,685 are owned by Walleye Trading Limited Com. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) invested in 0% or 32 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation invested in 0.05% or 20,891 shares. Hartford Inv Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 9,494 shares. Moreover, Brown Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 6,139 shares. Korea Corp accumulated 14,700 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0.24% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). 7,752 are owned by Piedmont. Nomura has 0% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 11,408 shares. Bbva Compass Bank holds 0.01% or 2,026 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Moreover, Hrt Financial Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.19% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% stake.

