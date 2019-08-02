Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT) Stake Maintained by Echo Street Capital Management Llc; American Century Companies Cut Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $14.93 Million as Stock Rose

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 138,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The hedge fund held 636,580 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.48M, up from 498,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $101.46. About 834,655 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 19/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend; 16/03/2018 – JB Hunt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q EPS $1.07; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net $118.1M; 08/03/2018 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Rev $1.95B; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q OPER REV. $1.95B, EST. $1.88B; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 134,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.25M, down from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $117.17. About 2.33 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.22 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

