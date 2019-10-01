Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT) Shareholder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Upped Holding; Novartis A G (NVS) Shareholder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Lifted Position

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 33,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 845,329 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.27M, up from 812,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $110.65. About 806,222 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/03/2018 – JB Hunt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Integrated Capacity Solutions Rev $296.1M; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net Capital Expenditures About $179M; 07/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – Bestpass Adds J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., to Client Roster; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Load Volumes Rose 6%; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Profit Jumps on Strong Freight Demand Pricing Gains; 21/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. $1.07; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net $118.1M

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 3,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 369,831 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.77 million, up from 366,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $86.9. About 1.45 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Fosun Pharma to vie for $2 bln Novartis portfolio – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HAS SHOWN HUGE INTEREST IN BIOSIMILARS; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 15/05/2018 – Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan faces a heap of burning questions – but so far offers no public answers $NVS; 07/03/2018 – Borsa Italiana: Novartis, Science 37 in decentralized clinical trial alliance; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS NATACHA THEYTAZ, GLOBAL HEAD INTERNAL AUDIT WILL LEAD THE ETHICS, RISK AND COMPLIANCE ORGANIZATION AD INTERIM; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 24/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS SANDOZ RECEIVES EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVAL FOR ZESSLY® (INFLIXIMAB) IN GASTROENTEROLOGICAL, RHEUMATOLOGICAL AND DERMATOLOGICAL DISEASES; 08/05/2018 – Japan’s Takeda clinches $62 bln Shire deal as pharma M&A rolls on; 13/05/2018 – Cohen’s work looked a lot like that of most D.C. lobbyists. But his clients, like Novartis and AT&T, insist the attorney did no lobbying for them

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $991.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,793 shares to 232,333 shares, valued at $40.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,295 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Continues To Investigate Securities Claims Against Novartis AG; ENCOURAGES INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100K TO CONTACT THE FIRM â€“ NVS – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues To Investigate Securities Claims Against Novartis AG â€“ NVS – Benzinga” published on September 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Could Be a Big Year for Incyte – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Novartis Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Novartis’ Cosentyx meets key endpoint in late-stage nr-axSpA study – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JB Hunt Opens Mexico Sales Office; Honors 53 Drivers For Driving At Least 2 Million Safe Miles – Benzinga” published on May 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 10 Best CEOs of the Third Quarter – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Rail and Trucks Go Head to Head as Teething Troubles With PSR Implementation Abate – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J.B. Hunt Transport -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 210,653 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $338.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 168,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 407,326 shares, and cut its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).