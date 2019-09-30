Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT) Shareholder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Raised Stake by $3.02 Million as Share Value Rose; Korn Ferry (KFY) Shareholder Paradice Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Declined

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (KFY) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 32,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.24% . The institutional investor held 135,824 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44M, down from 167,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Korn Ferry for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $37.62. About 403,710 shares traded. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 15/05/2018 – Kristi Drew Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and Global Account Leader; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Sees 1Q EPS 66c-EPS 70c; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 460.8 MLN VS $ 394.2 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Lorraine Hack Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Rev $460.8M; 27/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 27/03/2018 – Mary Chua Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner in Malaysia; 29/05/2018 – Stephen Fleet Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and Global Account Leader, Consumer; 06/04/2018 – SoFi Partners with Korn Ferry to Offer New Career Tools to Members

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 33,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 845,329 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.27M, up from 812,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 1.02 million shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. $1.07; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Rev $1.95B; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Load Volumes Rose 6%; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – JB Hunt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Dedicated Contract Svcs Rev $494.5M; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 07/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold KFY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 49.81 million shares or 2.57% more from 48.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Renaissance Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 220,500 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Verition Fund Management Limited Com accumulated 14,277 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 78,112 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co has invested 0% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 124,498 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 8,860 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Lc holds 0% or 180 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 21,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gru Inc Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Principal Fin Group Inc has 0.03% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 707,956 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Ellington Management Lc invested in 0.07% or 10,700 shares. Ariel Investments Limited has invested 0.2% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

More notable recent Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CorDell Larkin Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner – Business Wire” on March 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Robert Craig Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Korn Ferry Analysis of Largest U.S. Companies Shows Percentage of Women in C-Suite Roles Inches Up from Previous Year – Business Wire” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Korn Ferry 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “34 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avanos Med Inc by 301,082 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $86.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cno Finl Group Inc by 614,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS).

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 168,209 shares to 407,326 shares, valued at $148.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,494 shares, and cut its stake in Hamilton Lane Inc.