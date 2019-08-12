Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT) Market Valuation Rose While Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Cut Its Stake; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Grisanti Capital Management Boosted by $857,960 Its Holding

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 26,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 93,710 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49M, down from 119,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $98.53. About 166,359 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Load Volumes Rose 6%; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Integrated Capacity Solutions Rev $296.1M; 17/04/2018 – J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC JBHT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $129; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Rev $1.07B; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Rev $1.95B; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net $118.1M; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q OPER REV. $1.95B, EST. $1.88B; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 482 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,138 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, up from 1,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $13.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.84. About 904,087 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon Seen Muscling Out Instacart in Whole Foods Delivery Push; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Targets PayPal Strategy in Forging Bank Partnerships; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 16/03/2018 – Owners of Amazon’s smart speakers report creepy giggling; 27/03/2018 – Amazon strikes distribution deal with France’s Casino; 24/03/2018 – Leicester Mercur: Amazon set to sign deal for massive base; 22/04/2018 – Amazon employees start their day by answering a question that pops up on their computer screens; 16/04/2018 – Drug & pharmacy stocks spike after sources tell CNBC that Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products; 24/05/2018 – AMZN ‘EVALUATING OPTIONS TO MAKE THIS CASE EVEN LESS LIKELY’; 09/05/2018 – SEARS HAUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM TO MAKE TIRE BUYS &

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 606,300 shares to 613,113 shares, valued at $73.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 20,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Analysts await J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 3.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.47 per share. JBHT’s profit will be $151.61M for 17.35 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold JBHT shares while 128 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 0.23% less from 78.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Management holds 1,034 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.03% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 129,900 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 290,459 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Franklin Resources holds 533,409 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Captrust Financial has 0% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Parkside Retail Bank And Tru stated it has 41 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 4,893 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Verition Fund Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company, a Japan-based fund reported 4,020 shares. Renaissance Tech, a New York-based fund reported 416,044 shares. Sun Life Fincl accumulated 148 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) reported 32 shares. D E Shaw Com Inc holds 237,669 shares.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,901 shares to 21,643 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 2,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,023 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).