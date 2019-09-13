Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT) Market Valuation Rose While Park Presidio Capital Has Upped Stake; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Valuation Declined, Atwood & Palmer Upped Position by $4.73 Million

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 18387.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc bought 47,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 47,512 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, up from 257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $113.33. About 2.24 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO bolting to Lowe’s means embattled department store chain can’t be saved; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President And Chief Executive Officer; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 20/03/2018 – Richland Source: Mansfield police K9 facility receives donation from Lowe’s for renovations

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 550,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.28 million, up from 455,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $114.96. About 385,581 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Load Volumes Rose 6%; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net Capital Expenditures About $179M; 21/04/2018 – DJ JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBHT); 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net $118.1M; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. $1.07; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Rev $1.07B; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $740.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,491 shares to 1,214 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 33,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,026 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Things You Need to Know Before Lowe’s (LOW) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Stocks With Low Price-Sales Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Argus Stock Research: Reiterate Buy on Loweâ€™s Companies (LOW) Following 2Q Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s (NYSE:JEC) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Care About Arcosa, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ACA) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was bought by Frieson Donald.

More notable recent J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “JB Hunt (JBHT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on October 15, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in Two Upcoming Transportation and Industrials Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can High Operating Costs Hit J.B. Hunt’s (JBHT) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Is JB Hunt’s Q1 Miss A ‘Reality Check’ For The Sector? The Street Debates – Benzinga” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, AMAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $802.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 230,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $23.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

