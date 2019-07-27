Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT) Holder Credit Suisse Ag Cut Stake by $729,220; Jump Trading Has Increased Its Stake in Kb Home (KBH) by $452,496

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.81. About 1.51 million shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement; 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH); 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Price Park in Mandarin; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Rating Outlook Reflects Improving Fincl Strength, Operating Performance; 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR KB HOME TO POSITIVE FROM

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 7,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,311 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58 million, down from 121,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $102.94. About 461,071 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 22.80% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 26/03/2018 – Bestpass Adds J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., to Client Roster; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net $118.1M; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. $1.07; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Revenue Per Load Rose 8%; 17/04/2018 – J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC JBHT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $129; 07/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q OPER REV. $1.95B, EST. $1.88B; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32,393 shares to 32,007 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 10,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 739 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Davenport Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Signaturefd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Hl Finance Ltd Liability Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 23,060 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 23,772 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 7,800 shares. 1,000 are owned by Covington Capital Mgmt. Ameritas Investment Inc reported 0.04% stake. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 339,287 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab stated it has 93,215 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 246,500 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 30,200 shares. Hennessy Advsr has 0.11% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Mason Street Advisors accumulated 45,000 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $314,747 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold JBHT shares while 128 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 0.23% less from 78.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Presidio Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 5.38% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 455,000 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) accumulated 32 shares. Somerset Tru reported 0.02% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 13,000 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Reilly Financial holds 0% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) or 150 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company stated it has 46,093 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi has invested 0.47% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Greenwood Gearhart stated it has 1.15% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 9 shares. Cap Inv Counsel Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Stifel stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 5,206 shares stake. Nordea Invest holds 0% or 4,635 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 129,930 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 323,357 shares to 423,357 shares, valued at $24.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,922 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (NYSE:T).

