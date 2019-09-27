Hunt J B Trans Svcs Com (JBHT) Holder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Raised Stake by $804,076 as Share Price Rose; As Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Share Value Rose, Scholtz & Company Raised Holding by $469,430

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 3,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 48,206 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.28M, up from 44,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $139.16. About 871,281 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc Com (JBHT) by 269.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 8,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 12,111 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, up from 3,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.74. About 399,249 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Revenue Per Load Rose 8%; 08/03/2018 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBHT); 17/04/2018 – J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC JBHT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $129; 21/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q EPS $1.07; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Load Volumes Rose 6%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redwood Limited Liability Com has 0.63% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Manchester Capital Management owns 200 shares. United Service Automobile Association has 152,964 shares. First Foundation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1,791 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Bamco Inc reported 480 shares. Texas Yale reported 12,421 shares. Regions Fincl Corp has 5,237 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 12,850 shares. Td Asset Inc invested in 0.13% or 663,693 shares. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America reported 4.42% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Counselors Inc invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Thornburg holds 1.56 million shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0.14% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Shelton Capital holds 6,338 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $154.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 14,571 shares to 13,014 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 4,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,458 shares, and cut its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold JBHT shares while 138 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 1.05% more from 78.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Llc (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). 19,448 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 63,019 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amer Group Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Ww Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 6,021 shares. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Optimum Investment Advisors holds 0.02% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment reported 0.03% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Castleark Management Llc reported 0.02% stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Korea Inv Corporation invested in 0% or 6,700 shares. 123 are held by Baystate Wealth Management Limited. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn has 0.01% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 336,581 shares. Horrell Capital invested in 2.34% or 52,472 shares.