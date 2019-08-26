Hunt J B Trans Svcs (Call) (JBHT) Shareholder Walleye Trading Has Increased Its Position by $676,700; Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Shareholder Global Endowment Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $309,700

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 16,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 48,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $949,000, down from 65,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.66. About 249,161 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 02/05/2018 – SABRA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL 7.125% SERIES A PFD SHRS; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Rev $166.1M; 12/03/2018 – Sabra Creative Campaign Gives Consumers Something To Sing About; 06/03/2018 Sabra Dipping Company Brings New Mediterranean Bean Dips to Market; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Net $62.5M; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.63; 09/05/2018 – SABRA CUTS 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO VIEW; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NAREIT’s REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (Call) (JBHT) by 446.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 8,200 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $100.12. About 207,879 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Integrated Capacity Solutions Rev $296.1M; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Rev $1.95B; 08/03/2018 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Load Volumes Rose 6%; 19/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. $1.07; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Rev $1.07B; 26/03/2018 – Bestpass Adds J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., to Client Roster; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,900 shares to 2,790 shares, valued at $968,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invs Commerce has 547,619 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Enterprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Mackenzie Fin invested in 0.02% or 394,700 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.01% or 26,331 shares in its portfolio. State Street reported 7.45M shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Co holds 0.01% or 704,761 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 192,727 shares. Moreover, First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 12,846 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 66 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 985,675 shares. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth has 0.03% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). The Texas-based Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Advsr Asset holds 0.01% or 32,747 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold JBHT shares while 128 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 0.23% less from 78.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il holds 0.13% or 211,832 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Laffer Invests accumulated 19,204 shares or 0% of the stock. The Switzerland-based Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.03% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Moreover, Somerset Comm has 0.02% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Zwj Investment Counsel reported 254,685 shares. Atlanta Capital L L C holds 3.50M shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 187,877 shares stake. Adage Prtn Group Inc Lc holds 106,500 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs has invested 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). 2,100 were reported by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 49,700 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 186,229 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Jefferies Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 15,861 shares. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.1% or 642,438 shares.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 23,451 shares to 2,649 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,900 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (Call) (NYSE:INFY).