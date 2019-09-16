Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. (HCFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Reven Housing REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RVEN)

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) and Reven Housing REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RVEN), both competing one another are REIT – Residential companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 3 4.07 N/A -0.91 0.00 Reven Housing REIT Inc. 4 5.51 N/A -0.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. and Reven Housing REIT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -19.1% -3.5% Reven Housing REIT Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -4.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. and Reven Housing REIT Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38% and 0.2%. About 0.3% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 72.48% of Reven Housing REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 1.2% -0.3% -4.26% -0.59% 0.6% 17.83% Reven Housing REIT Inc. 19.85% 27.01% 54.26% 38.92% 77.46% 48.18%

For the past year Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Reven Housing REIT Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Reven Housing REIT Inc. beats Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp. and changed its name to Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. in May 2018. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Reven Housing REIT, Inc. acquires, owns, and operates a portfolio of occupied and rented single family residential properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 624 single family homes in the Houston, Jacksonville, Memphis, and Atlanta metropolitan areas. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.