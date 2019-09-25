Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (HCFT) Trades at $3.33 After Triangle; Martin Currie LTD Has Increased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake By $720,544

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (HCFT) formed triangle with $3.56 target or 7.00% above today’s $3.33 share price. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (HCFT) has $78.88M valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 1,106 shares traded. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) has risen 0.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.60% the S&P500.

Martin Currie Ltd increased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 4.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd acquired 3,916 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 91,908 shares with $16.98M value, up from 87,992 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $121.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $189.8. About 607,669 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH TO 7-9% IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Martin Currie Ltd decreased Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) stake by 81,419 shares to 281,717 valued at $48.77M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) stake by 39,656 shares and now owns 58,495 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Accenture has $22800 highest and $182 lowest target. $202.44’s average target is 6.66% above currents $189.8 stock price. Accenture had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 29. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ACN in report on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating.