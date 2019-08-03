Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. (HCFT) and New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Comparison side by side

As REIT – Residential companies, Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) and New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 3 -15.56 N/A -0.91 0.00 New Residential Investment Corp. 16 5.68 N/A 1.43 10.96

In table 1 we can see Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. and New Residential Investment Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -19.1% -3.5% New Residential Investment Corp. 0.00% 8.3% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.29 beta. New Residential Investment Corp.’s 1.03 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. and New Residential Investment Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 New Residential Investment Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively New Residential Investment Corp. has an average target price of $18.88, with potential upside of 22.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. and New Residential Investment Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38% and 55.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of New Residential Investment Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 1.2% -0.3% -4.26% -0.59% 0.6% 17.83% New Residential Investment Corp. 1.29% 1.49% -6.55% -7.1% -12.74% 10.42%

For the past year Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. has stronger performance than New Residential Investment Corp.

Summary

New Residential Investment Corp. beats Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp. and changed its name to Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. in May 2018. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.