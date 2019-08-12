Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. (HCFT) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.47% of all REIT – Residential’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.12% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -19.10% -3.50% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 1.61 2.75

The rivals have a potential upside of 34.35%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 1.2% -0.3% -4.26% -0.59% 0.6% 17.83% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

Volatility and Risk

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc.’s rivals are 40.38% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.60 beta.

Dividends

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc.’s peers beat Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp. and changed its name to Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. in May 2018. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.