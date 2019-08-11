Humana (Put) (HUM) Market Value Rose While West Family Investments Decreased by $25.25 Million Its Stake; Seizert Capital Partners Has Upped Its Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Position by $4.18 Million

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 64,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 648,183 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.14 million, up from 583,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.23 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (Put) (HUM) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $297.78. About 737,692 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 08/05/2018 – Humana Partners with Feeding America® to Address Food lnsecurity Among Veterans Across the Country; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA, TOGETHER W/ TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON &; 21/05/2018 – Humana’s Maria Hughes named to BLACK ENTERPRlSE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity List; 19/04/2018 – HUMANA INC HUM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 02/04/2018 – Baystreet.ca: Wal-Mart Buys Humana; 23/04/2018 – Humana Consortium Purchasing Curo for About $1.4 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q Consolidated Pre-Tax Net $707M; 21/03/2018 – KINDRED HOLDERS SHOULD VOTE AGAINST HUMANA DEAL: GLASS LEWIS; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA CONSORTIUM IS PURCHASING CURO FOR ABOUT $1.4B; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA REPORTS 1Q 2018 FINL RESULTS; RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 EPS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Finance Serv holds 0.01% or 112 shares. Weiss Multi owns 21,000 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 3,052 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 119,700 shares. Hl Ser Ltd Llc holds 12,816 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). The New York-based Alpine Woods Limited Co has invested 0.62% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Shikiar Asset Mgmt accumulated 4.17% or 37,395 shares. Art Advsr Llc reported 0.24% stake. Monetary Management Gru owns 4,300 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Paloma Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 4,497 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has 0.02% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Oppenheimer & Com has 16,541 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 4,525 shares. 1,722 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J owns 6,016 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 460 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0.22% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 20,877 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A reported 1,008 shares stake. Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership invested in 0.05% or 124,628 shares. Personal Advsrs invested 0.34% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 12,850 are owned by Wright Invsts Ser. Mgmt Professionals reported 350 shares. Ci Invests Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.89 million shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.12% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 2.17M shares. Skba Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.81% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Company reported 102,664 shares. Professional Advisory Services Inc owns 6,825 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement has invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moors Cabot Incorporated holds 0.13% or 29,202 shares.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp Com (NASDAQ:SP) by 21,194 shares to 63,932 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nelnet Inc Cl A (NYSE:NNI) by 17,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,079 shares, and cut its stake in Homestreet Inc Com (NASDAQ:HMST).