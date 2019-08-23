Humana (Put) (HUM) Market Valuation Rose While West Family Investments Decreased Position; Aqr Capital Management Boosted Stake in Bio Rad Labs (BIO) by $23.20 Million as Share Price Rose

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (Put) (HUM) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $291.57. About 145,742 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 24/04/2018 – Humana and Landmark Announce In-Home Care Program for Humana Medicare Advantage Members with Chronic Conditions; 21/05/2018 – Humana’s Maria Hughes named to BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity List; 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE – DELAWARE COURT DENIES BRIGADE CAPITAL MOTION TO ENJOIN VOTE ON CO’S TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, HUMANA; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE CONTINUES TO OPPOSE HUMANA BUY OF KINDRED HEALTHCARE; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana Raises 2018 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Net $707M; 02/04/2018 – Humana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues To Oppose Proposed Acquisition Of Kindred Healthcare By Humana, TPG Capital And Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe KND; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues to Oppose Proposed Acquisition of Kindred Healthcare by Humana, TPG Capital and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 44.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 76,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The hedge fund held 247,192 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56M, up from 171,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $339.94. About 22,480 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Cites Continuing Review, Audit by KPMG; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – KPMG NOTIFIED SENIOR MANAGEMENT IT REQUIRED MORE TIME TO COMPLETE AUDIT OF 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q REV. $551.5M, EST. $527.3M; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Unable to File 2017 Form 10-K by March 16 Extended Deadline; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Says Intends to Complete Filing as Promptly as Possible; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs Delay Prompted by Conversion to New ERP System, Business Structure for European Operations; 30/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 58,336 shares to 15,875 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 160,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 627,818 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BIO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 17.40 million shares or 11.49% less from 19.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 12,402 shares. Hoplite Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 3.91% or 106,919 shares. Epoch Investment Ptnrs, a New York-based fund reported 63,260 shares. Regions Fin Corp holds 4,222 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Vanguard Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Beaconlight Capital Llc holds 0.97% or 11,183 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company invested in 19,472 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Earnest Ltd invested in 102,792 shares or 0.3% of the stock. First Manhattan Company stated it has 599 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Huntington Commercial Bank has 41 shares. 15,946 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Inc. Shell Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 3,974 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.11% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). 1St Source Comml Bank owns 1,414 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0.37% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 45,245 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Com has 352 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, South Dakota Council has 1.05% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.12% or 20,191 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division invested in 7,978 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc owns 53 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advisors reported 4,651 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.01% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 20,434 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks holds 0% or 27 shares in its portfolio. Arkansas-based Ifrah Financial Svcs has invested 0.13% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Cim Inv Mangement has 0.11% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 1,079 shares. Churchill Management Corporation reported 20,805 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.