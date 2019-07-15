Humana (Put) (HUM) Holder West Family Investments Decreased Its Stake as Shares Declined; As Clorox Co Del (CLX) Valuation Declined, Cypress Asset Management Raised by $461,600 Its Stake

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 4,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $158.31. About 228,458 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (Put) (HUM) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $286.74. About 553,183 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 15.87% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues To Oppose Proposed Acquisition Of Kindred Healthcare By Humana, TPG Capital And Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe KND; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE SAYS LETTER ALSO PROVIDES EXAMPLES OF “SHORTCOMINGS” IN KINDRED MANAGEMENT’S PROJECTIONS AND MOTIVATIONS RELATING TO TRANSACTION; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties, acquisition possible; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Rev $14.28B; 29/03/2018 – Walmart reportedly in early talks to buy Humana; 02/04/2018 – Funtleyder Says Walmart-Humana Deal a ‘Little Odd’ (Video); 10/04/2018 – HUMANA: DEAL NOT TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Humana: Transaction Was Completed April 10, Financial Terms Weren’t Disclosed; 16/05/2018 – Humana AB: Improved results; 23/04/2018 – Humana Consortium Purchasing Curo for About $1.4 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 281,594 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Investment House Limited Liability Corp accumulated 40,679 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability holds 0% or 22,204 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability owns 166,015 shares. Murphy holds 5,633 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 678 shares. 195,560 were accumulated by Principal Fincl Gp. Northwest Counselors Limited Liability holds 1.11% or 17,852 shares. Schnieders Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.23% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 26,438 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jensen Management accumulated 34,745 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor has 0.04% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Wellington Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 14,569 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Peoples Fincl Services Corp stated it has 100 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.37% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 427,013 shares.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,956 shares to 25,545 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,109 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

