Humana Inc. (HUM)’s Financial Results Comparing With CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

We will be comparing the differences between Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) and CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Health Care Plans industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humana Inc. 268 0.63 N/A 13.01 22.80 CVS Health Corporation 56 0.37 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Humana Inc. and CVS Health Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Humana Inc. and CVS Health Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humana Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 6.1% CVS Health Corporation 0.00% -0.4% -0.1%

Risk & Volatility

Humana Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.84 beta. CVS Health Corporation’s 0.89 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Humana Inc. and CVS Health Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Humana Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 CVS Health Corporation 0 0 6 3.00

Humana Inc. has a 18.29% upside potential and a consensus target price of $328. CVS Health Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $73.5 consensus target price and a 14.31% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Humana Inc. is looking more favorable than CVS Health Corporation, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Humana Inc. and CVS Health Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 95% and 80.7% respectively. About 0.2% of Humana Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of CVS Health Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Humana Inc. 7.48% 13.64% 20.55% -3.15% -5.19% 3.58% CVS Health Corporation -0.21% 1.71% -2.55% -15.3% -17.14% -14.73%

For the past year Humana Inc. has 3.58% stronger performance while CVS Health Corporation has -14.73% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Humana Inc. beats CVS Health Corporation.

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Group, and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment offers Medicare benefits, as well as commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products directly to individuals or through group accounts. This segment also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits. The Group segment offers commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits comprising dental, vision, and other supplemental health and voluntary insurance benefits; and administrative services only products, and health and wellness products to employer groups. It also provides military services, such as TRICARE South Region contract. The Healthcare Services segment offers pharmacy solutions, provider services, home based services, clinical programs, and predictive modeling and informatics services to its health plan members, as well as to third parties. The company also provides closed-block long-term care insurance policies. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 14.2 million members in medical benefit plans, as well as approximately 7.0 million members in specialty products. Humana Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services. This segment serves employers, insurance companies, unions, government employee groups, health plans, Medicare Part D plans, managed Medicaid plans, plans offered on public and private exchanges, other sponsors of health benefit plans, and individuals under the CVS Caremark Pharmacy Services, Caremark, CVS Caremark, CarePlus CVS Pharmacy, CVS Specialty, Accordant, SilverScript, NovoLogix, Coram, Navarro Health Services, and ACS Pharmacy names. As of December 31, 2016, it had 23 retail specialty pharmacy stores, 13 specialty mail order pharmacies and 4 mail order dispensing pharmacies, and 84 branches for infusion and enteral services. The Retail/LTC segment sells prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, beauty products and cosmetics, personal care products, convenience foods, seasonal merchandise, and greeting cards, as well as offers photo finishing services. It has 9,709 retail stores in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Brazil primarily under the CVS Pharmacy, CVS, CVS Pharmacy y mÃ¡s, Longs Drugs, Navarro Discount Pharmacy, and Drogaria Onofre names; online retail pharmacy Websites; and 38 onsite pharmacy stores, long-term care pharmacy operations, and retail health care clinics. The company was formerly known as CVS Caremark Corporation and changed its name to CVS Health Corporation in September 2014. CVS Health Corporation was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.