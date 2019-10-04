Humana Inc. (HUM) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) is a company in the Health Care Plans industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Humana Inc. has 95% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 90.10% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.2% of Humana Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.58% of all Health Care Plans companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Humana Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humana Inc. 48,736,971.63% 16.80% 6.10% Industry Average 1.79% 16.56% 4.87%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Humana Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Humana Inc. 134.67M 276 22.80 Industry Average 1.58B 88.18B 33.95

Humana Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Humana Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Humana Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 4.14 2.76

$322.63 is the consensus price target of Humana Inc., with a potential upside of 27.24%. The competitors have a potential upside of 34.13%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that Humana Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Humana Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Humana Inc. 7.48% 13.64% 20.55% -3.15% -5.19% 3.58% Industry Average 4.59% 4.70% 7.74% 5.44% 20.44% 15.06%

For the past year Humana Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.84 shows that Humana Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Humana Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.85 which is 15.20% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Humana Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Humana Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Humana Inc.

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Group, and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment offers Medicare benefits, as well as commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products directly to individuals or through group accounts. This segment also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits. The Group segment offers commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits comprising dental, vision, and other supplemental health and voluntary insurance benefits; and administrative services only products, and health and wellness products to employer groups. It also provides military services, such as TRICARE South Region contract. The Healthcare Services segment offers pharmacy solutions, provider services, home based services, clinical programs, and predictive modeling and informatics services to its health plan members, as well as to third parties. The company also provides closed-block long-term care insurance policies. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 14.2 million members in medical benefit plans, as well as approximately 7.0 million members in specialty products. Humana Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.