Humana Inc. (HUM) and Health Insurance Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) and Health Insurance Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Health Care Plans companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humana Inc. 271 0.64 N/A 13.01 18.72 Health Insurance Innovations Inc. 29 0.84 N/A 0.98 23.98

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Humana Inc. and Health Insurance Innovations Inc. Health Insurance Innovations Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Humana Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Humana Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Health Insurance Innovations Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Humana Inc. and Health Insurance Innovations Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humana Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 6.1% Health Insurance Innovations Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 3.3%

Volatility and Risk

Humana Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.87 beta. Competitively, Health Insurance Innovations Inc.’s 63.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.63 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Humana Inc. and Health Insurance Innovations Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Humana Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Health Insurance Innovations Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The consensus price target of Humana Inc. is $315.67, with potential upside of 14.01%. Competitively Health Insurance Innovations Inc. has an average price target of $65.8, with potential upside of 202.39%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Health Insurance Innovations Inc. is looking more favorable than Humana Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Humana Inc. and Health Insurance Innovations Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.6% and 0%. Humana Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 8.6% of Health Insurance Innovations Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Humana Inc. -1.65% -4.06% -18.6% -28.11% -15.87% -14.94% Health Insurance Innovations Inc. 7.97% 0.09% -42.06% -43.62% -19.69% -12.27%

For the past year Health Insurance Innovations Inc. has weaker performance than Humana Inc.

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Group, and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment offers Medicare benefits, as well as commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products directly to individuals or through group accounts. This segment also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits. The Group segment offers commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits comprising dental, vision, and other supplemental health and voluntary insurance benefits; and administrative services only products, and health and wellness products to employer groups. It also provides military services, such as TRICARE South Region contract. The Healthcare Services segment offers pharmacy solutions, provider services, home based services, clinical programs, and predictive modeling and informatics services to its health plan members, as well as to third parties. The company also provides closed-block long-term care insurance policies. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 14.2 million members in medical benefit plans, as well as approximately 7.0 million members in specialty products. Humana Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer, distributor, and administrator of cloud-based individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. The company offers short-term medical plans that cover individuals for up to 364 days with various deductible and copay levels; hospital indemnity plans, which provide daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products comprising pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, and cancer/critical illness plans, as well as deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. It designs and structures individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products on behalf of insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.