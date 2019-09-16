Humana (HUM) to pay $0.55 on Oct 25, 2019; Phocas Financial Boosted Nuvasive (NUVA) Stake By $181.12 Billion

Phocas Financial Corp increased Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) stake by 32.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Phocas Financial Corp acquired 30,939 shares as Nuvasive Inc (NUVA)’s stock rose 9.90%. The Phocas Financial Corp holds 126,988 shares with $743.39B value, up from 96,049 last quarter. Nuvasive Inc now has $3.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 216,213 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 10/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – NuVasive Portfolio Now Includes ALIF Retractor Platform For Lateral And Supine Approaches; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.44 TO $2.47, EST. $2.46; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Rev $260.5M; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 45C; 14/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE™ System Used In First Patient For Stature Lengthening By International Limb Lengthening Expert; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds NuVasive, Exits Penumbra; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q REV. $260.5M, EST. $259.5M

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) is expected to pay $0.55 on Oct 25, 2019. (NYSE:HUM) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.55 dividend. Humana Inc’s current price of $274.69 translates into 0.20% yield. Humana Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.35% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $274.69. About 916,606 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 30/03/2018 – Walmart Founding Family Faces Test in Humana Acquisition Talks; 10/04/2018 – Humana: Transaction Was Completed April 10, Financial Terms Weren’t Disclosed; 27/03/2018 – HUMANA AB HUMAN.ST – WINS PROCUREMENT OF RETIREMENT HOME IN STOCKHOLM; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 30/03/2018 – Kaiser Health: Walmart In Preliminary Talks To Buy Humana Amid Flurry Of Acquisitions, Mergers In Health Industry; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 23/04/2018 – Humana: Curo Transaction Expected to Close During Summer; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 29/03/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N IN EARLY-STAGE TALKS WITH HUMAN INC HUM.N ABOUR DEVELOPING CLOSER TIES, ACQUSITION BEING DISCUSSED AS AN OPTION; 23/04/2018 – Humana: Deal Provides Parties With Ownership Interest in One of the Nation’s Leading Hospice Operators

Among 8 analysts covering Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Humana Inc has $364 highest and $26600 lowest target. $332.50’s average target is 21.05% above currents $274.69 stock price. Humana Inc had 16 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, August 12 to “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $31500 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. Morgan Stanley maintained Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) rating on Friday, August 23. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $34200 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, May 2. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of HUM in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold Humana Inc. shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marco Inv Management Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). M&T Comml Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Gamble Jones Counsel accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Heartland Advisors, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,594 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability reported 603,945 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 0.03% or 2,353 shares. Burney has 0.07% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 4,292 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 185,143 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 783,082 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 15,284 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Cadence Bank Na owns 0.13% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 1,266 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 13,573 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Adage Ptnrs Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 164,110 shares. 62,976 are held by Retirement Systems Of Alabama.

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $37.11 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail, Group, and Healthcare Services. It has a 15.01 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers Medicare benefits, as well as commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products directly to individuals or through group accounts.

Phocas Financial Corp decreased Columbus Mckinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) stake by 24,031 shares to 217,332 valued at $912.14 billion in 2019Q2. It also reduced Entercom Comm Corp Cl A (NYSE:ETM) stake by 47,437 shares and now owns 437,945 shares. Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was reduced too.