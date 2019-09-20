Humana (HUM) to pay $0.55 on Oct 25, 2019; Laffer Investments Has Raised By $21.17 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) is expected to pay $0.55 on Oct 25, 2019. (NYSE:HUM) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.55 dividend. Humana Inc’s current price of $278.41 translates into 0.20% yield. Humana Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.93% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $278.41. About 851,561 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Adj EPS $3.36; 27/03/2018 – Humana Names Matt Berger as Regional President; 29/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 22/03/2018 – Humana Releases its 2018 Bold Goal Progress Report: More Healthy Days Achieved, Social Determinants of Health Addressed, and; 01/04/2018 – Hlth Informatics: With the Walmart-Humana Revelation, a Cresting Wave of Disruptive Developments in U.S. Healthcare?; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 01/04/2018 – Threats From All Sides Push Walmart and Humana Closer Together; 11/04/2018 – Health Payer: Humana buys Florida physician group amid Walmart rumors; 23/04/2018 – Humana, Together With TPG Capital And Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, Announce Agreement To Acquire Curo Health Services

Laffer Investments increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 3.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Laffer Investments acquired 152 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Laffer Investments holds 4,757 shares with $662.55 million value, up from 4,605 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $342.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $130.11. About 4.53 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS

Among 7 analysts covering Humana (NYSE:HUM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Humana has $34500 highest and $26600 lowest target. $328’s average target is 17.81% above currents $278.41 stock price. Humana had 13 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) on Friday, August 23 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold Humana Inc. shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Invest Mgmt Company holds 14,818 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership owns 58,090 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 3,202 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Ifrah Financial Services owns 1,261 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md invested in 1.29 million shares. Knighthead Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.37% or 10,000 shares. California-based Capital Investors has invested 0.28% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 0.48% or 10,100 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Moors Cabot Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.01% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). 27,500 are held by Axon Cap Ltd Partnership. Da Davidson accumulated 2,811 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company accumulated 0.14% or 966,559 shares.

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $37.61 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail, Group, and Healthcare Services. It has a 15.21 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers Medicare benefits, as well as commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products directly to individuals or through group accounts.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashfield Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 106,644 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Knott David M reported 0.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nomura Holdings has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 111,276 shares. Monarch Management reported 63,521 shares. Woodstock accumulated 89,728 shares. Regal Inv Advsr Ltd Llc holds 1.71% or 62,896 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Co invested in 9.97M shares or 1.15% of the stock. Glenview National Bank Trust Dept has invested 4.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brandywine Management Llc holds 2.54% or 2.64 million shares in its portfolio. Pnc Group has invested 1.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mairs And Pwr owns 2.06M shares. Bridgeway Mgmt reported 0.15% stake.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 14.36% above currents $130.11 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital initiated it with “Hold” rating and $140 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Thursday, May 16. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $15600 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, August 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, March 25.

Laffer Investments decreased Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 30,644 shares to 6,286 valued at $721.38 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Morgan Stanley Pfd Perpetual stake by 98 shares and now owns 10,506 shares. Alexandria Real Estate (AREEP) was reduced too.