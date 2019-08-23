Humana (HUM) Stock Value Rose While Shikiar Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $1.10 Million; As Air Lease Cl A (AL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder New Amsterdam Partners Decreased Its Holding

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) by 59.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 32,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 22,315 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 55,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.35. About 112,026 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 4,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 37,395 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, up from 33,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $288.66. About 219,890 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 29/03/2018 – Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 29/03/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N IN EARLY-STAGE TALKS WITH HUMAN INC HUM.N ABOUR DEVELOPING CLOSER TIES, ACQUSITION BEING DISCUSSED AS AN OPTION; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 27/03/2018 – L’ville Bus 1st: EXCLUSIVE: Humana Foundation to give more money than ever in 2018, shrink number of grants; 30/03/2018 – Walmart-Humana Talks Put New Pressure on Remaining Players in Health Care; 21/03/2018 – KINDRED HOLDERS SHOULD VOTE AGAINST HUMANA DEAL: GLASS LEWIS; 21/03/2018 – Two Leading Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Kindred Stockholders Vote “FOR” the Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 30/03/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: Wal-Mart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 10/04/2018 – Humana AB: Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting in Humana AB; 16/05/2018 – Humana AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting of Humana AB held on 16 May 2018

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII) by 8,862 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 64,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,159 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Bank of Hawaii’s (NYSE:BOH) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Vietnam Airlines Flies Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Boeing 787-10 Aircraft to EVA Air – Business Wire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 740 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 54,279 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 0% stake. Polaris Cap Mngmt Lc reported 83,400 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 113,071 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Llc owns 1,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 1.46 million shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 82,309 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Lc reported 0.08% stake. Janney Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 6,112 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Lc has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1.35 million shares. Gradient Investments Llc holds 0% or 159 shares in its portfolio. Hl Svcs Limited Liability Company reported 25,298 shares. Paloma Mgmt holds 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 16,031 shares.