Humana (HUM) Stake Maintained by Caxton Associates Lp; Van Eck Associates Increases Stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC)

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 130.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 1,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 3,077 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $818,000, up from 1,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $297. About 609,396 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Adj EPS $3.36; 22/03/2018 – Humana Releases its 2018 Bold Goal Progress Report: More Healthy Days Achieved, Social Determinants of Health Addressed, and; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q ADJ EPS $3.36, EST. $3.20; 29/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 21/03/2018 – HUMANA OFFER FOR KINDRED APPEARS OPPORTUNISTIC: GLASS LEWIS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Humana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUM); 29/03/2018 – Walmart reportedly in early talks to buy Humana; 02/05/2018 – Humana Named to List of Top 50 Companies for Diversity; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q EPS $3.53

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 134,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 810,614 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.46M, up from 676,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $87.34. About 820,633 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G Lp has 1,400 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 15,377 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.07% or 68,893 shares in its portfolio. Hl Finance Ser Limited Co has 12,816 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Incorporated Lc invested in 18,191 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Scout Invs reported 0.08% stake. The New York-based Pinnacle Associates has invested 0.01% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). First Personal Fincl Services reported 112 shares. Strs Ohio owns 154,579 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Carlson Lp has invested 0.29% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Hartford Inv Mgmt Company holds 0.15% or 19,301 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 56,033 shares. 14,637 were reported by Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company. Blackrock invested in 12.19 million shares.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 8,412 shares to 9,034 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 29,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,225 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).