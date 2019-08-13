Humana (HUM) Stake Lifted by Glenview Capital Management Llc; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Raised Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 608.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349.00M, up from 185,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $8.92 during the last trading session, reaching $304.42. About 676,499 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises 2019 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 02/04/2018 – Humana, health insurer shares surge on Walmart’s potential bid; 18/05/2018 – VP Beveridge Gifts 104 Of Humana Inc; 24/04/2018 – Humana and Landmark Announce In-Home Care Program for Humana Medicare Advantage Members with Chronic Conditions; 05/04/2018 – Kindred Stockholders Approve Transaction With TPG Cap, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $13.70-Adj EPS $14.10; 05/04/2018 – Canon India Takes a Dual Leap in its Journey of Social Development; Adopts Village Maheshwari and Partners With NGO ‘Humana; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE CONTINUES TO OPPOSE HUMANA BUY OF KINDRED HEALTHCARE; 02/05/2018 – Humana AB: Invitation to presentation of Humanas first quarter report 2018

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 9,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 126,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 116,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $109.99. About 8.03 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Says Treasury Selling Pressure From Quants Likely Over; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan revamps its stock trading business in a sign of the changes sweeping through Wall Street; 13/04/2018 – “It was a fantastic quarter” for J.P. Morgan, says Cramer, host of CNBC’s “Mad Money.”; 22/03/2018 – US News: JPMorgan Mulls Spin-Off of Blockchain Project Quorum; 30/05/2018 – Cars.com shares leap after report the company hired JP Morgan to explore a potential sale; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC MNTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $18; 16/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 720P FROM 710P; 26/04/2018 – WHITBREAD PLC WTB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4470P FROM 4020P; 16/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 5,567 shares. Cornerstone Invest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.73% or 826,622 shares. Bangor Bank & Trust owns 0.62% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 32,782 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stifel Fin holds 3.61 million shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 1.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Diversified Tru invested in 0.2% or 40,923 shares. Cadence Bank & Trust Na stated it has 2.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Germany-based Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New England Inv & Retirement has 5,262 shares. Eastern Savings Bank accumulated 313,709 shares. Tradition Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 2.01% or 73,044 shares. Wisconsin Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,750 shares. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability has 2.33% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bluestein R H And Company stated it has 238,200 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “We’re With You, JPMorgan Chase – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan raises its stock market forecast, sees a China trade deal and an easy Fed – CNBC” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy JP Morgan Stock Before JPMâ€™s Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 28,833 shares to 170,616 shares, valued at $24.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 3,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,986 shares, and cut its stake in Financial Select Sector Etf (XLF).

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM): Does The -3.6% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Bluebird, Genmab, GTT, Humana, News Corp, NOV, ONEOK, Symantec, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Humana To Provide Medicaid Managed Care for Residents in Louisiana – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Humana Inc.’s (NYSE:HUM) 0.9% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Humana Names Kathie Mancini President, East Central Medicare Region – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Communication has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Tobam invested 1.86% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.09% or 529,379 shares. Welch Prtnrs Lc accumulated 12,895 shares. Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 761 shares. Smithfield accumulated 0% or 56 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.07% or 10,752 shares in its portfolio. Healthcor LP owns 258,140 shares. Ent invested in 0% or 61 shares. Scout Invs has 14,662 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Estabrook Mgmt owns 713 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pitcairn accumulated 2,320 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc owns 1.15 million shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 0.06% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 10,604 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).