Humana (HUM) Stake Increased by Swiss National Bank; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Raised Its Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stake by $1.81 Million as Stock Value Declined

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 56,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 385,255 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, up from 328,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 5.45 million shares traded or 35.91% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 548,026 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.78M, up from 535,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $282.19. About 745,242 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 15.87% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 30/04/2018 – ManhattanLife Assurance Company of America Acquires Humana’s Workplace Voluntary Benefits business; 21/05/2018 – Humana’s Maria Hughes named to BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity List; 24/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – TEAMING UP WITH HOME-BASED MEDICAL CARE CO LANDMARK TO OFFER AN IN-HOME MEDICAL, BEHAVIORAL & PALLIATIVE CARE COORDINATION PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – Walmart has been in talks to buy insurer Humana and the online pharmacy start-up PillPack; 29/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 23/04/2018 – Humana-led Consortium To Acquire Privately Held Curo Health Services In $1.4 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $13.70-Adj EPS $14.10; 05/04/2018 – Canon India Takes a Dual Leap in its Journey of Social Development; Adopts Village Maheshwari and Partners With NGO ‘Humana; 23/04/2018 – Humana Consortium Purchasing Curo for About $1.4 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Humana, health insurer shares surge on Walmart’s potential bid

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 39,340 shares to 294,173 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 33,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 715,417 shares, and cut its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC).

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citizens Financial Q2 results beat; NIM declines – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “15 Stocks to Buy Leading the Financial Charge – Investorplace.com” published on April 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Citizens Bankâ€™s median pay rises by more than $4,000 – Boston Business Journal” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citizens Financial +1.5% after Q1 beats – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citizens Financial Group: Attractive Value In A Hot Sector – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Llc accumulated 1.51M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Ri has 0.02% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct holds 24,713 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 347,223 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). The California-based Advisor Llc has invested 0.05% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Strs Ohio has 0.11% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 760,479 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 58,694 shares. Comerica Bank reported 0.03% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 385,521 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 784 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 305,898 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 1,328 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc owns 12,482 shares.

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Some big Louisville companies have lost a lot of employees (GALLERY) – Louisville Business First” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best ETFs For 2019: The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Can Recover – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Humana Advances Operations of Healthcare Services Businesses, Appointing Susan Diamond to Lead the Home Solutions Business Reporting to President and CEO Bruce Broussard – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.54 million activity.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 18,600 shares to 967,800 shares, valued at $41.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 994,448 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).