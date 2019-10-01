Humana (HUM) Shareholder West Family Investments Lifted Its Position by $2.62 Million as Stock Rose; Broderick Brian C Lifted Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Market Value Declined

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 9900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $254.31. About 1.25M shares traded or 18.74% up from the average. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q ADJ REV $14.28B, EST. $14.16B; 02/05/2018 – Humana Named to List of Top 50 Companies for Diversity; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE SAYS LETTER ALSO PROVIDES EXAMPLES OF “SHORTCOMINGS” IN KINDRED MANAGEMENT’S PROJECTIONS AND MOTIVATIONS RELATING TO TRANSACTION; 27/03/2018 – Humana Foundation Addressing Root Causes to Create Improved and Sustained Positive Health Outcomes; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA, TOGETHER W/ TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON &; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 22/03/2018 – Progressive Care Releases Audited 2017 Annual Report; 29/03/2018 – Walmart reportedly in early talks to buy Humana; 28/03/2018 – HUMANA COMPLETES ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – Humana Announced as Exclusive Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington Health Plan Sponsor for National Senior Health &

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 31.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 238 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.65. About 2.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon could still get into the pharma space in another way, as it still has multiple teams working on health care, including Alexa and the secretive Grand Challenge team, sometimes referred to as “1492; 25/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Raises Concerns Over Tech and Surveillance (Video); 19/03/2018 – AMAZON SAID TO HAVE LOOKED AT POSSIBILITY OF EXPANDING RETAIL FOOTPRINT BY ACQUIRING SOME LOCATIONS FROM TOYS “R” US – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 05/03/2018 – According to a recent survey, roughly 45 percent were open to using Amazon as their primary banking account; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS – TELEVISION INDUSTRY VETERAN VERNON SANDERS TO JOIN AMAZON STUDIOS AS CO-HEAD OF TELEVISION; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council Passes New Tax on Amazon, Big Employers; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 23/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books. Via @pkafka:; 30/05/2018 – AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Neptune

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Capital reported 2,749 shares. Eqis invested in 0.07% or 3,033 shares. Parkside Bank And owns 128 shares. Johnson Grp Incorporated Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 330 shares. C Gru A S reported 55,000 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 2.56 million shares. Diamond Hill Inc accumulated 327,185 shares or 0.46% of the stock. M&T Bancshares invested in 0.01% or 5,769 shares. Fil stated it has 0.02% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Private Advisor Group Inc Lc accumulated 2,763 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 143,319 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Westpac reported 69,893 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co invested 1.72% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Ci holds 0.22% or 153,794 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Finance reported 0.01% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Garrison Bradford And Assocs owns 1,152 shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio. 4,992 were reported by Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Eagle Global Advisors Limited Company reported 0.84% stake. Skylands Ltd Liability accumulated 1,400 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 776 shares. Cibc Natl Bank Usa reported 5,217 shares stake. Ameriprise Incorporated stated it has 2.12 million shares. Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinnacle Advisory Grp reported 332 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rmb Management Limited Liability holds 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,918 shares. 2,416 are owned by Optimum Inv Advsrs. First Foundation stated it has 2.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Utah Retirement holds 78,257 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na holds 4,112 shares. Grassi Mgmt reported 0.23% stake.