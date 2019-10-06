Humana (HUM) Shareholder West Family Investments Has Boosted Holding by $2.62 Million as Share Price Rose; Caterpillar (CAT) Holder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Upped Holding by $709,512

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 5,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 70,322 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.58 million, up from 65,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 2.47M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS FIRE CONTAINED AFTER SMOKE STACK GAS BUILDUP; 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – STEVE FERGUSON WILL LEAD INDUSTRIAL POWER SYSTEMS DIVISION REPLACING RAMIN YOUNESSI; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Office Changes; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FY OUTLOOK INCLUDES ABOUT $400 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS PRICE VERSUS COST WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR– CONF CALL

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 9900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $256.06. About 681,434 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana Raises 2018 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 01/04/2018 – Hlth Informatics: With the Walmart-Humana Revelation, a Cresting Wave of Disruptive Developments in U.S. Healthcare?; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Rev $14.28B; 11/04/2018 – Health Payer: Humana buys Florida physician group amid Walmart rumors; 28/03/2018 – VP Hunter Gifts 115 Of Humana Inc; 24/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – TEAMING UP WITH HOME-BASED MEDICAL CARE CO LANDMARK TO OFFER AN IN-HOME MEDICAL, BEHAVIORAL & PALLIATIVE CARE COORDINATION PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS COURT OF CHANCERY FOR DELAWARE SCHEDULED STATUS CONFERENCE TO RECEIVE UPDATE ON NARROW DISCOVERY FOR MARCH 22 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Humana, PE firms to buy hospice operator Curo Health for $1.4 billion; 27/03/2018 – HUMANA FOUNDATION ADDRESSING ROOT CAUSES TO CREATE IMPROVED & S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

