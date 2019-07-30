Humana (HUM) Shareholder Sio Capital Management Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Share Value Declined While Broadfin Capital Has Cut by $3.03 Million Its Stake

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 27.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 141,572 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, down from 196,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.03. About 56,927 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has declined 20.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 27/03/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q EPS 14c; 11/04/2018 – Taylor & Francis Group Selects Integra Software Services as Their Core Full-service Production Partner for Global Journal Conte; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparative Effectiveness of Two Acellular Matrices (Dermacell vs. Integra) for Management of Deep Diabetic; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $2.34 TO $2.42; 08/05/2018 – BBG BUYS INTEGRA REALTY RESOURCES OFFICES IN PACIFIC NORTHWEST; 26/03/2018 – Integra Resources SEDAR Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Maiden Florida Mountain Gold-Silver Inferred Resource Estimate; 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 49C

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,817 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 16,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $280.33. About 345,771 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 15.87% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 29/03/2018 – Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 21/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS EGAN-JONES JOINS ISS IN RECOMMENDING KINDRED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” TRANSACTION WITH TPG, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, HUMANA; 24/04/2018 – Humana and Landmark Announce In-Home Care Program for Humana Medicare Advantage Members with Chronic Conditions; 08/05/2018 – Humana Partners with Feeding America® to Address Food Insecurity Among Veterans Across the Country; 29/03/2018 – HUMANA SHARES UP 13.1 PCT AFTER THE BELL; REUTERS SOURCES SAY WALMART DISCUSSING CLOSER TIES WITH HUMANA, INCLUDING POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA WITH TPG & WELSH CARSON REPORT PACT TO BUY CURO HEALTH; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA CONSORTIUM IS PURCHASING CURO FOR ABOUT $1.4B; 02/04/2018 – Baystreet.ca: Wal-Mart Buys Humana; 30/03/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: Wal-Mart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana Raises 2018 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $5.24 EPS, up 32.32% or $1.28 from last year’s $3.96 per share. HUM’s profit will be $707.58 million for 13.37 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.48 actual EPS reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Study: Enhanced Health Benefits from a Tailored Medication Management Approach for Medicare Advantage Part D Participants – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of Humana Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HUM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Humana Inc.’s (NYSE:HUM) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Humana Inc (HUM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Humana Expands Reach of Value-Based Orthopedic Specialty Care to Benefit More Humana Medicare Advantage Members – Business Wire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 4,770 shares to 51,300 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) by 144,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Limited stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Bluecrest Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.03% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As has 51,680 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda has invested 0.22% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Dubuque Bancshares Tru accumulated 126 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company has 24 shares. Weiss Multi owns 21,000 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,367 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Principal Gru invested in 0.05% or 211,268 shares. 1,920 are owned by Savant Cap Lc. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) owns 0.03% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 1,709 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 23 shares. Sfmg holds 0.04% or 920 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.54 million activity.

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.60 million for 24.63 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Trading LP owns 10,841 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 31,946 shares. Huntington Bancshares has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 4,221 shares. Northern Tru owns 667,836 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company stated it has 7,879 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8,078 are held by Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity. Jefferies Group Ltd, New York-based fund reported 17,835 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.06% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). State Bank Of America De owns 278,933 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corp accumulated 0.01% or 2.06M shares. Hrt Ltd reported 3,618 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 33,058 shares. 27 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART).

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 153,423 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $12.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nevro Corp by 322,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 622,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

More notable recent Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Integra LifeSciences Introduces New Codman Specialty Surgical Products at AANS 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Integra LifeSciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results and Provides 2019 Financial Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Integra LifeSciences Launches Integra® Titanâ„¢ Reverse Shoulder System-S – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 10, 2019.