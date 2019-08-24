Humana (HUM) Shareholder Highstreet Asset Management Lowered Its Position; As Conocophillips (COP) Share Price Declined, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Raised Stake by $14.01 Million

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 212,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 943,446 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.97M, up from 731,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 6.57M shares traded or 5.79% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 07/05/2018 – New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS UNITED KINGDOM JOB CUTS ARE DUE TO CESSATION OF SOUTHERN NORTH SEA PRODUCTION; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ARE ‘FRUSTRATED’ WITH THE E&P INDUSTRY; 06/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips CEO on OPEC Cuts, U.S. Tariffs, Shale Industry (Video); 11/05/2018 – PDVSA HAS TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF OIL INVENTORIES AT ISLA REFINERY TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (HUM) by 55.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 2,848 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $758,000, down from 6,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $286.96. About 754,020 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE IN EARLY DEAL TALKS WITH HUMANA: DJ/CNBC; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – ACQUISITION OF FPG IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON HUMANA’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Humana Acquires Family Physicians Group In Central Florida; 19/04/2018 – Humana Board Declares Payment of Quarterly Dividend to Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana Raises 2018 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE SAYS LETTER TO KINDRED DETAILS BRIGADE’S VIEW THAT SALE IS “ILL TIMED”; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises Annual Guidance — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – Kindred Stockholders Approve Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jone; 04/04/2018 – Humana Announced as Exclusive Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington Health Plan Sponsor for National Senior Health &

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Humana picks up Louisiana Medicaid contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Bluebird, Genmab, GTT, Humana, News Corp, NOV, ONEOK, Symantec, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Humana Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley sees 58% upside in Genmab in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) by 25,939 shares to 30,799 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 36,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

