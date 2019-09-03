Humana (HUM) Shareholder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Lifted Stake by $611,800 as Shares Rose; As Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Share Price Rose, Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Boosted by $441,288 Its Stake

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Humana Inc. (HUM) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 47,047 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, up from 44,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Humana Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $283.21. About 632,958 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS DELAWARE COURT ALSO DENIED ALL RELIEF BRIGADE CAPITAL SOUGHT IN CONNECTION WITH ITS MOTION FOR PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Health Payer: Humana buys Florida physician group amid Walmart rumors; 28/03/2018 – Humana Announces Completion Of Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Rev $14.28B; 29/03/2018 – St Louis Post: Walmart discussing possible acquisition of Humana; 21/03/2018 – KINDRED HOLDERS SHOULD VOTE AGAINST HUMANA DEAL: GLASS LEWIS; 29/03/2018 – MinZengWSJ: Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE SAYS LETTER ALSO PROVIDES EXAMPLES OF “SHORTCOMINGS” IN KINDRED MANAGEMENT’S PROJECTIONS AND MOTIVATIONS RELATING TO TRANSACTION; 10/04/2018 – Humana Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 27/03/2018 – Humana Names Matt Berger as Regional President

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 8,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 98,132 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, up from 89,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 232,984 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone Schools Unveils Lifetime Commitment to Students Through the New Cornerstone For Life Promise; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Rev $133.1M; 06/03/2018 Cornerstone MFT Continues to Keep Users Ahead of Current Security and Encryption Standards; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 16/04/2018 – NEXTDC: UNISUPER AGREED TO TAKE-UP A$150M CORNERSTONE PLACEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees FY18 Rev $503M-$511M; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Elisa Steele, Richard Haddrill and Marcus Ryu Nominated to Board; 01/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Convergence 2018 Client Conference

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9,845 shares to 79,967 shares, valued at $12.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,448 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A..

