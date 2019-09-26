Humana (HUM) Position Upped by Welch Capital Partners Llc; Wills Financial Group Has Increased Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $1.20 Million

Welch Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 117.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc bought 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 28,034 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44M, up from 12,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $263.92. About 2.30M shares traded or 119.46% up from the average. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 08/05/2018 – Humana Partners with Feeding America® to Address Food Insecurity Among Veterans Across the Country; 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, & HUMANA; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jone; 29/03/2018 – Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 28/03/2018 – HUMANA COMPLETES ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – Humana to Have a 40% Minority Interest in Curo; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q Consolidated Pre-Tax Net $707M

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 131.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 22,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 39,031 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, up from 16,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 17.12 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Humana (HUM) said may be interested in small medicaid acquisitions – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Humana Inc.’s (NYSE:HUM) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Humana (HUM) Reports Election of Karen W. Katz to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM): Does The -3.6% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

