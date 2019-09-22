Humana (HUM) Position Upped by Welch Capital Partners Llc; Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Upped Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding by $5.75 Million as Market Value Declined

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89M, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 518,937 shares traded. ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Welch Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 117.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc bought 15,139 shares as the company's stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 28,034 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44M, up from 12,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $277.28. About 768,203 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

