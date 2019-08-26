Humana (HUM) Position Maintained by Tiverton Asset Management Llc; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Cut Its Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Stake by $824,665 as Share Price Were Volatile

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 68.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 1,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 3,858 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 2,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $286.96. About 847,532 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Humana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUM); 02/05/2018 – Humana Named to List of Top 50 Companies for Diversity; 24/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – OFFERING CARE PROGRAM FOR HUMANA MEDICARE ADVANTAGE MEMBERS WITH MULTIPLE CHRONIC CONDITIONS IN 7 STATES; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – KINDRED HOLDERS OK TRANSACTION WITH CONSORTIUM INCL HUMANA, TPG; 27/03/2018 – HUMANA INC – FORMER HUMANA DIVISIONAL CFO WILL LEAD HUMANA’S MEDICARE OPERATIONS IN LOUISIANA AND MISSISSIPPI; 25/04/2018 – CCC Introduces Al Damage Detection for All Major U.S. Vehicle Types; 16/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS COURT OF CHANCERY FOR DELAWARE SCHEDULED STATUS CONFERENCE TO RECEIVE UPDATE ON NARROW DISCOVERY FOR MARCH 22 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Walmart reportedly in early talks to buy Humana; 29/03/2018 – HUMANA SHARES UP 13.1 PCT AFTER THE BELL; REUTERS SOURCES SAY WALMART DISCUSSING CLOSER TIES WITH HUMANA, INCLUDING POSSIBLE ACQUISITION

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK) by 48.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company analyzed 35,855 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 38,502 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $920,000, down from 74,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $23.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold BHBK shares while 27 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 12.70 million shares or 2.53% less from 13.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) for 36,138 shares. 279,854 are held by Northern. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt owns 23,786 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 7,947 shares. Barclays Public Lc accumulated 1,300 shares or 0% of the stock. 298,633 were accumulated by Natixis. Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Credit Suisse Ag has 16,815 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). State Street Corporation holds 0% or 466,544 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.01% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). 20,181 are owned by Stifel Financial Corp.

More notable recent Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Merger Arbitrage Mondays – January 28, 2019 – Seeking Alpha" on January 29, 2019

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 62,571 shares to 620,640 shares, valued at $35.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Put) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (Call).

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,470 shares to 21,288 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Holding Corp by 42,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,830 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).