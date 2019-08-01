Humana (HUM) Overweight Rating Reiterated by JP Morgan; The PT is Set to $322.0000; Cubic (CUB) Sentiment Is 1.72

They currently have a $322.0000 target price per share on Humana (NYSE:HUM). JP Morgan’s target would suggest a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s last price. This was revealed in analysts note on 1 August.

Cubic Corp (CUB) investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 103 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 60 cut down and sold holdings in Cubic Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 28.26 million shares, down from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cubic Corp in top ten positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 41 Increased: 70 New Position: 33.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.54 million activity. BEVERIDGE – ROY A sold $2.54 million worth of stock.

Among 6 analysts covering Humana (NYSE:HUM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Humana has $364 highest and $26600 lowest target. $315.67’s average target is 5.97% above currents $297.89 stock price. Humana had 11 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Morgan Stanley. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of HUM in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 7 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, May 2. Morgan Stanley maintained Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $31500 target. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”.

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Humana Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Humana Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of Humana Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HUM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HUM Stock’s Rally Isn’t Over Yet, If History is Any Indicator – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Stocks To Watch For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

The stock increased 0.38% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $297.89. About 185,782 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 29/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration; 29/03/2018 – St Louis Post: Walmart discussing possible acquisition of Humana; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE SAYS LETTER TO KINDRED DETAILS BRIGADE’S VIEW THAT SALE IS “ILL TIMED”; 30/03/2018 – Walmart-Humana Talks Put New Pressure on Remaining Players in Health Care; 29/03/2018 – HUMANA SHARES UP 13.1 PCT AFTER THE BELL; REUTERS SOURCES SAY WALMART DISCUSSING CLOSER TIES WITH HUMANA, INCLUDING POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 24/04/2018 – Humana and Landmark Announce In-Home Care Program for Humana Medicare Advantage Members with Chronic Conditions; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Adj EPS $3.36; 22/03/2018 – Humana Releases its 2018 Bold Goal Progress Report: More Healthy Days Achieved, Social Determinants of Health Addressed, and; 23/04/2018 – Humana: Curo Transaction Expected to Close During Summer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold Humana Inc. shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 1,100 shares. Cornerstone has invested 0.01% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Fil Limited stated it has 83,607 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Paloma Mngmt reported 4,497 shares stake. 192,761 were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Etrade Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 1,126 shares. Carlson L P owns 60,760 shares. 1,393 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Us Retail Bank De invested 0.03% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Kbc Gru Nv owns 232,071 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). 54 were reported by Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc. Moreover, Chevy Chase has 0.12% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 114,303 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 6,852 shares.

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $40.23 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail, Group, and Healthcare Services. It has a 16.28 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers Medicare benefits, as well as commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products directly to individuals or through group accounts.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity.

Cubic Corporation provides systems and solutions for the transportation and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. It operates through three divisions: Cubic Transportation Systems , Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). It has a 240.87 P/E ratio. The CTS segment provides fare collection and revenue management devices, software, systems and multiagency, multimodal integration technologies, and operational services for transportation authorities and operators.

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Financially Strong Is Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cubic to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cubic and Transport for New South Wales Extend Contactless Payment to Sydney’s Bus Fleet – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cubic’s Trafficware to Deliver Central Transportation Management System for Livermore, California – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cubic’s Trafficware Introduces Next-Generation Traffic Signal Controller Software SCOUT – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 3.47% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation for 222,969 shares. Daruma Capital Management Llc owns 540,859 shares or 3.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sg Capital Management Llc has 1.8% invested in the company for 175,708 shares. The Connecticut-based Pier Capital Llc has invested 1.42% in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, a California-based fund reported 116,900 shares.