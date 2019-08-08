Humana (HUM) Holding Maintained by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Valuation Rose While South State Boosted Holding by $507,689

South State Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 10,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 252,907 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63 million, up from 242,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.95. About 6.30M shares traded or 2.22% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 1,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 26,645 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09M, up from 25,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $295.25. About 462,765 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 23/04/2018 – Humana-Led Group to Buy Hospice Operator in $1.4 Billion Deal; 23/04/2018 – Humana Doesn’t Anticipate Material Impact to 2018 Earnings From Transaction; 30/03/2018 – Healthy Skepticism About Walmart and Humana; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises 2019 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 07/05/2018 – Humana Specialty Pharmacy Wins Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award; 22/04/2018 – DJ Humana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUM); 02/04/2018 – ThinkAdvisor: Walmart, Humana Move Closer as Separate Upheavals Threaten; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana Raises 2018 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 22/03/2018 – Progressive Care Releases Audited 2017 Annual Report

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cedar Fair Lp (NYSE:FUN) by 10,400 shares to 333,646 shares, valued at $17.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,844 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.54 million activity.

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Humana Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Humana realigns home care, names division leader – Louisville Business First” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Humana Inc (HUM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Humana Names Kathie Mancini President, East Central Medicare Region – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Humana Inc.’s (NYSE:HUM) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street owns 6.17 million shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 181,123 shares. Kistler has invested 0% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). 700 are held by Focused Wealth. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 26,375 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Ftb Advisors Inc stated it has 36 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas, a New York-based fund reported 175 shares. Moreover, Assetmark Incorporated has 0% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 1,547 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has 434 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Churchill Mngmt Corp holds 20,805 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 5,043 shares. Magnetar Limited Company accumulated 945 shares. 50,422 are owned by Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 33,721 shares to 37,669 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,136 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Yhb Invest Advisors owns 54,126 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Massachusetts Fin Services Ma has invested 0.13% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Lipe & Dalton holds 4.51% or 122,787 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 9.44 million shares. Kcm Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 23,346 shares. Argent Tru Com accumulated 43,289 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd invested 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Strategic Wealth Advisors Limited Liability invested in 11,937 shares. Bourgeon Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2.66% or 90,800 shares. Provise Grp Limited Liability Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 22,175 shares. Mufg Americas owns 293,285 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Arvest Bancorporation Trust Division has 272,847 shares. Fdx accumulated 0.09% or 46,570 shares.