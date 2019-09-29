Humana (HUM) Holding Maintained by British Columbia Investment Management Corp; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Lowered by $884,735 Its Holding

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35M, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 45.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 17,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 54,713 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.52 million, up from 37,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $257.59. About 1.01 million shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 10/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – TRANSACTION WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – ACQUISITION OF FPG IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON HUMANA’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – SPGR Lowers Humana Health Plans of PR Rtgs To ‘B-‘; On CW Neg; 29/03/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N IN EARLY-STAGE TALKS WITH HUMAN INC HUM.N ABOUR DEVELOPING CLOSER TIES, ACQUSITION BEING DISCUSSED AS AN OPTION; 05/04/2018 – Canon India Takes a Dual Leap in its Journey of Social Development; Adopts Village Maheshwari and Partners With NGO ‘Humana; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering; 19/04/2018 – Humana Board Declares Payment of Quarterly Dividend to Stockholders; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA, TOGETHER W/ TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON &; 02/04/2018 – Health Care Down, But Humana Deal Hopes Stave Off Plunge – Health Care Roundup; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS IN EARLY STAGE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH HUMANA – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Bancorporation Of Omaha reported 20,529 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.23% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Quantbot Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 15,284 shares. Hoplite Cap Mngmt Lp stated it has 1.78% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Barr E S owns 2,280 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The Brazil-based Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda has invested 0.12% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Nelson Roberts Invest Lc owns 7 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Lc reported 70,590 shares stake. Allstate reported 16,217 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.03% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Piedmont Inv Advisors stated it has 6,237 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pointstate Capital LP accumulated 680,387 shares or 3.78% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 7,810 shares in its portfolio.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 15,385 shares to 143,717 shares, valued at $8.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 36,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,775 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Humana Elects Karen W. Katz to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Humana Inc.’s (NYSE:HUM) 0.9% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of Humana Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HUM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The ECB Launches Another Round Of Bond-Buying – The Policy Market – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Powerful CEO council to establish investment fund – Louisville Business First” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,335 shares to 37,774 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Close Lower Friday – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things That Disney Got Right in August – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney, AT&T avert channel blackout with deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.