Humana (HUM) Holding Increased by Coe Capital Management Llc; Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Shareholder Nuveen Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake by $1.87 Million

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 81,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.30M, up from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 157,895 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.18% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 154.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 2,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,254 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 1,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.22B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $8.07 during the last trading session, reaching $268.21. About 747,998 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 15.87% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 05/04/2018 – Kindred Stockholders Approve Transaction With TPG Cap, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 07/03/2018 – Changing Vehicle Ownership Lifecycle Examined in CCC’s Crash Course Report; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 29/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana Raises 2018 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q ADJ REV $14.28B, EST. $14.16B; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q REV. $14.28B; 19/03/2018 – LEADING PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS RECOMMENDS KINDRED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” THE TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE AND HUMANA INC; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 15/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 7,512 shares to 53,769 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 4,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,445 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration owns 3,900 shares. 5.35M were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Md. The New York-based Oppenheimer has invested 0.12% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Bailard Inc holds 0.25% or 15,244 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.13% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Leuthold Grp Lc owns 24,348 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda accumulated 0.22% or 2,257 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd holds 653,109 shares. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,426 shares. Bbr Partners Ltd reported 3.02% stake. Cleararc Incorporated holds 0.16% or 3,291 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corp reported 0.01% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Artemis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.47% or 153,217 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 53,238 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.54 million activity.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $826,809 activity. On Monday, May 13 Crippen Jeffrey C. bought $21,690 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 1,000 shares. The insider Johns Raymond E Jr bought $25,198. 3,850 shares were bought by Berger Michael L, worth $84,623 on Wednesday, March 27. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $501,250 was made by Coretz Robert K. on Monday, March 18.